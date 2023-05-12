20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Cooley, 20th Medical Group (MDG) primary care flight commander, assesses the conditions of simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) incident victims during exercise Ready Eagle (RE) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. The 20th MDG participated in RE, a simulated mass casualty exercise with a focus on the decontamination and treatment of CBRN patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

