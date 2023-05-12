U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles “Brad” Davis, 20th Medical Group (MDG) physician's assistant, monitors the condition of a simulated mass casualty incident victim during exercise Ready Eagle (RE) at Shaw Air Force Base, May 11, 2023. The 20th MDG participated in RE, a simulated mass casualty exercise, which consisted of 30 patients being treated by nine teams of 70 total medical technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 10:40
|Photo ID:
|7809545
|VIRIN:
|230511-F-VV695-1116
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|983.2 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
