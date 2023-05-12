U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles “Brad” Davis, 20th Medical Group (MDG) physician's assistant, monitors the condition of a simulated mass casualty incident victim during exercise Ready Eagle (RE) at Shaw Air Force Base, May 11, 2023. The 20th MDG participated in RE, a simulated mass casualty exercise, which consisted of 30 patients being treated by nine teams of 70 total medical technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 10:40 Photo ID: 7809545 VIRIN: 230511-F-VV695-1116 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 983.2 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.