A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the U.S. Air Force 20th Medical Group (MDG) annotates the condition of a simulated mass casualty victim during exercise Ready Eagle at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. The 20th MDG held exercise RE to test their disaster response capabilities in an advanced realistic training environment, demonstrating their commitment to readiness and public safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 10:40 Photo ID: 7809544 VIRIN: 230511-F-VV695-1121 Resolution: 5495x3925 Size: 1013.31 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.