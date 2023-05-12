U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group (MDG) participate in exercise Ready Eagle (RE) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. RE was a simulated mass casualty exercise designed to strengthen the 20th MDG’s medical response capabilities in the event of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, or Nuclear incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 10:40 Photo ID: 7809543 VIRIN: 230511-F-VV695-1007 Resolution: 5147x3676 Size: 860.38 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.