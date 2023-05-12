U.S. Air Force medical technicians assigned to the U.S. Air Force 20th Medical Group (MDG) assess the severity of a simulated mass casualty event during exercise Ready Eagle at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. 20th MDG medical technicians are tested on their ability to communicate and work as a team to quickly and effectively assess simulated injuries of patients and provide proper care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 10:40 Photo ID: 7809542 VIRIN: 230511-F-VV695-1200 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 877.21 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.