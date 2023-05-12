20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group (MDG) participate in Ready Eagle (RE), a mass casualty response exercise, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. RE is a medical readiness exercise designed to test the 20th MDG response teams and their ability to tackle a variety of challenges in an effort to maintain readiness and exhibit their commitment to the safety of Team Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

