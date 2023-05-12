U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group (MDG) participate in Ready Eagle (RE), a mass casualty response exercise, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. RE is a medical readiness exercise designed to test the 20th MDG response teams and their ability to tackle a variety of challenges in an effort to maintain readiness and exhibit their commitment to the safety of Team Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 10:40
|Photo ID:
|7809541
|VIRIN:
|230511-F-VV695-1232
|Resolution:
|5208x3720
|Size:
|872.85 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
