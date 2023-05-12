Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle [Image 3 of 9]

    20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group (MDG) participate in Ready Eagle (RE), a mass casualty response exercise, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. RE is a medical readiness exercise designed to test the 20th MDG response teams and their ability to tackle a variety of challenges in an effort to maintain readiness and exhibit their commitment to the safety of Team Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Fighter Wing
    CBRN
    Readiness
    20th Medical Group
    Ready Eagle

