20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary Stump, 20th Medical Group medical technician, measures the blood pressure of a simulated mass casualty victim during exercise Ready Eagle at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. 20th MDG medical technicians are tested on their ability to respond to a mass casualty incident and work as a team to quickly and effectively assess injuries of patients and prioritize them by severity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 10:40
Photo ID:
|7809540
VIRIN:
|230511-F-VV695-1301
Resolution:
|5251x3751
Size:
|1.19 MB
Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
