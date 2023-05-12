20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary Stump, 20th Medical Group medical technician, measures the blood pressure of a simulated mass casualty victim during exercise Ready Eagle at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. 20th MDG medical technicians are tested on their ability to respond to a mass casualty incident and work as a team to quickly and effectively assess injuries of patients and prioritize them by severity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

