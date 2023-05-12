20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force 20th Medical Group (MDG) don personal protection equipment during the In-Place Patient Decontamination (IPPD) portion of exercise Ready Eagle at Shaw Air Force Base, May 11, 2023. 20th MDG Airmen practiced IPPD as a method of eliminating surface contaminants on victims of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents to reduce the spread of hazardous materials before transferring patients to additional care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

