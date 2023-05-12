Miles Daisher, Red Bull Air Force aerial performer, flies the American flag while skydiving during the 2023 Scott Air Force Base Airshow & STEM Expo opening ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 13, 2023. Hosting an Airshow and STEM Expo allows Team Scott to welcome the public from the surrounding region to see what their taxpayer dollars are contributing to, how the U.S. Air Force gets the mission done in their local area, and the reality of the daily accomplishments of the men and women who serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)

