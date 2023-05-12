Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Scott AFB Airshow & STEM Expo [Image 2 of 2]

    2023 Scott AFB Airshow &amp; STEM Expo

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Miles Daisher, Red Bull Air Force aerial performer, flies the American flag while skydiving during the 2023 Scott Air Force Base Airshow & STEM Expo opening ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 13, 2023. Hosting an Airshow and STEM Expo allows Team Scott to welcome the public from the surrounding region to see what their taxpayer dollars are contributing to, how the U.S. Air Force gets the mission done in their local area, and the reality of the daily accomplishments of the men and women who serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)

    This work, 2023 Scott AFB Airshow & STEM Expo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

