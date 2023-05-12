Airmen from the Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard dip the flags for the national anthem during the 2023 Scott Air Force Base Airshow & STEM Expo opening ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 13, 2023. Dipping the flag during the national anthem is done as a sign of respect and is a long-standing military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7809537
|VIRIN:
|230513-F-YI895-1178
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Scott AFB Airshow & STEM Expo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
