    2023 Scott AFB Airshow & STEM Expo [Image 1 of 2]

    2023 Scott AFB Airshow &amp; STEM Expo

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard dip the flags for the national anthem during the 2023 Scott Air Force Base Airshow & STEM Expo opening ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 13, 2023. Dipping the flag during the national anthem is done as a sign of respect and is a long-standing military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)

    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott

