Sailor 360 hosts CPO Package Review

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 17, 2023) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL) Instructor Senior Chief Interior Communications Electrician Jason M. Richardson reviews Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Juliana F. Emmanuel’s chief petty officer (CPO) selection board package. SCSTC GL Sailor 360 program teamed up with the command’s Chief’s Mess to host the event as a platform to engage first class petty officers (FCPO) to seek out seasoned wisdom. The U.S. Navy annually determines which FCPOs across the fleet are board eligible, to be considered for accession to the rank of CPO. Eligible FCPOs then gather applicable documents which serve as a transcription of the entirety of their career, representing their candidacy to become a CPO Selectee before being pinned later in the year after CPO indoctrination. The local Chief’s Mess routinely mentors and guides Sailors in their professional endeavors grooming future ranks of their mess. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

