Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor 360 hosts CPO Package Review [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailor 360 hosts CPO Package Review

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 17, 2023) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL) Instructor Chief Interior Communications Electrician Brian R. Paley reviews Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony M. Nelson’s chief petty officer (CPO) selection board package. SCSTC GL Sailor 360 program teamed up with the command’s Chief’s Mess to host the event as a platform to engage first class petty officers (FCPO) to seek out seasoned wisdom. The U.S. Navy annually determines which FCPOs across the fleet are board eligible, to be considered for accession to the rank of CPO. Eligible FCPOs then gather applicable documents which serve as a transcription of the entirety of their career, representing their candidacy to become a CPO Selectee before being pinned later in the year after CPO indoctrination. The local Chief’s Mess routinely mentors and guides Sailors in their professional endeavors grooming future ranks of their mess. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 7809498
    VIRIN: 230517-N-O0032-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 923.9 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor 360 hosts CPO Package Review [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

