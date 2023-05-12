Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. construct a strategic operating station in a remote location demonstrating Agile Combat Employment techniques during exercise Iron Hand (IH) 23-04 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., April 26, 2023. IH 23-04 tested multi-capable Airmen in their ability to quickly and effectively mobilize packages of equipment and personnel to operate out of a remote location, perform integrated combat turns and conduct consistent surveillance in a simulated deployed environment, strengthening the combat readiness and agility of deployed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

