U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. construct a strategic operating station in a remote location demonstrating Agile Combat Employment techniques during exercise Iron Hand (IH) 23-04 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., April 26, 2023. IH 23-04 tested multi-capable Airmen in their ability to quickly and effectively mobilize packages of equipment and personnel to operate out of a remote location, perform integrated combat turns and conduct consistent surveillance in a simulated deployed environment, strengthening the combat readiness and agility of deployed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7809495
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-VV695-1012
|Resolution:
|5611x3741
|Size:
|543.4 KB
|Location:
|NORTH AUXILIARY AIRFIELD, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT