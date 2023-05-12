U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. construct and man an improvised defensive fighting position in a remote location during exercise Iron Hand (IH) 23-04 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., April 26, 2023. IH 23-04 showcased 20 FW Airmen’s execution of agile combat employment techniques to mobilize equipment and personnel to operate out of a remote location, strengthening the agility of deployed forces and heralding a more dynamic and lethal Air Force capable of defending the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 10:23 Photo ID: 7809494 VIRIN: 230426-F-VV695-1111 Resolution: 5634x3756 Size: 777.19 KB Location: NORTH AUXILIARY AIRFIELD, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.