U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. construct and man an improvised defensive fighting position in a remote location during exercise Iron Hand (IH) 23-04 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., April 26, 2023. IH 23-04 showcased 20 FW Airmen’s execution of agile combat employment techniques to mobilize equipment and personnel to operate out of a remote location, strengthening the agility of deployed forces and heralding a more dynamic and lethal Air Force capable of defending the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7809494
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-VV695-1111
|Resolution:
|5634x3756
|Size:
|777.19 KB
|Location:
|NORTH AUXILIARY AIRFIELD, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
