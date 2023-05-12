Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. monitors one of multiple defensive fighting positions during the daytime at exercise Iron Hand (IH) 23-04 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., April 26, 2023. IH 23-04 provided 20th FW Multi-Capable Airmen an advanced, realistic training opportunity to ensure combat readiness and sharpen the tactical proficiency needed to maintain a highly effective and maneuverable force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

