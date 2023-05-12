Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals

A heavy weapon is readied by U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. in a defensive fighting position during exercise Iron Hand 23-04 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., April 26, 2023. The Multi-Capable Airman initiative represents a shift toward a generation of compact, multidisciplinary teams capable of providing combat support and solving problems with resources at hand when operating in remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 04.26.2023