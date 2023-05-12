Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals [Image 9 of 12]

    Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals

    NORTH AUXILIARY AIRFIELD, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A heavy weapon is readied by U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. in a defensive fighting position during exercise Iron Hand 23-04 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., April 26, 2023. The Multi-Capable Airman initiative represents a shift toward a generation of compact, multidisciplinary teams capable of providing combat support and solving problems with resources at hand when operating in remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Location: NORTH AUXILIARY AIRFIELD, SC, US
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-Capable Airman
    Iron Hand 23-04

