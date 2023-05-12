Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. secures the perimeter of their camp in the dark using night vision goggles during exercise Iron Hand 23-04 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., April 26, 2023. Multi-Capable Airmen executed their primary duties while conducting consistent surveillance of the simulated forward operating station, maintaining constant readiness while accomplishing multiple tasks where speed and agility are essential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 04.26.2023
Location: NORTH AUXILIARY AIRFIELD, SC, US