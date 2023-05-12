Iron Hand 23-04 tests 20th FW’s application of ACE fundamentals

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. suppress simulated gunfire from an unknown number of enemy combatants during exercise Iron Hand (IH) 23-04 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., April 26, 2023. IH 23-04 tested 20th FW Airmen’s mettle in responding to unexpected attacks, providing support personnel opportunities to demonstrate their multi-capable skills in advanced and realistic combat training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

