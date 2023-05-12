Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Photos [Image 4 of 6]

    Aerial Photos

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    An aerial view of the National Mall, Washington, D.C., May 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 08:36
    Photo ID: 7809270
    VIRIN: 230515-D-PM193-1399
    Resolution: 6330x4220
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Photos [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

