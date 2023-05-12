U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Reina Delgado capture aerial footage of Washington, D.C., May 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|7809266
|VIRIN:
|230515-D-PM193-1111
|Resolution:
|7810x5207
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Photos [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
