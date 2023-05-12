Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352 SOW Supports Athena 23 [Image 6 of 6]

    352 SOW Supports Athena 23

    FRANCE

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Loadmasters secure a French Special Operations Forces all terrain vehicle onboard a MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing during infiltration/exfiltration training for exercise Athena on Cazaux Air Base, France, May 11, 2023. The 352 SOW supported exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined SOF exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. Training with our joint and combined Allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for a common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 06:04
    Photo ID: 7809130
    VIRIN: 230511-F-WT432-0062
    Resolution: 7713x5142
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352 SOW Supports Athena 23 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCEUR
    MC-130J
    352 SOW
    67 SOS

