352 SOW Supports Athena 23

U.S. Air Force Loadmasters secure a French Special Operations Forces all terrain vehicle onboard a MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing during infiltration/exfiltration training for exercise Athena on Cazaux Air Base, France, May 11, 2023. The 352 SOW supported exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined SOF exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. Training with our joint and combined Allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for a common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

