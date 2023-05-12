352 SOW Supports Athena 23

Members of the Armée de l'Air et de l’Espace conduct night static load rehearsal training for future infiltration/exfiltration operations on a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing during exercise Athena on Cazaux Air Base, France, May 11, 2023. The 352 SOW supported exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operations Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. Training with our joint and combined Allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for a common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

