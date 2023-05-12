A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing flies through the Pyrenees Mountains during a low level flight in France, May 10, 2023. The crew honed skills and shared knowledge during exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operations Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 06:04
|Photo ID:
|7809128
|VIRIN:
|230510-F-WT432-0069
|Resolution:
|8032x5355
|Size:
|19.2 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 352 SOW Supports Athena 23 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT