352 SOW Supports Athena 23

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing flies through the Pyrenees Mountains during a low level flight in France, May 10, 2023. The crew honed skills and shared knowledge during exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operations Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023