    352 SOW Supports Athena 23 [Image 4 of 6]

    352 SOW Supports Athena 23

    FRANCE

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing flies through the Pyrenees Mountains during a low level flight in France, May 10, 2023. The crew honed skills and shared knowledge during exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operations Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 06:04
    Photo ID: 7809128
    VIRIN: 230510-F-WT432-0069
    Resolution: 8032x5355
    Size: 19.2 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352 SOW Supports Athena 23 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCEUR
    MC-130J
    352 SOW
    67 SOS

