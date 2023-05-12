352 SOW Supports Athena 23

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing performs helicopter air-to-air refueling with an Armée de l'Air et de l’Espace EC725 Caracal over France, May 10, 2023. Both aircraft supported exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operations Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. Exercises like Athena allow U.S. service members to train at the operational and tactical echelon as a combined, joint force with SOF setting the conditions for larger operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

