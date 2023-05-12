The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew gets underway from Guam on May 21, 2023, before Typhoon Mawar's arrival. Tropical-storm-force winds are anticipated to hit Guam and May 23 and continue through early May 25, with heavy rainfall throughout the week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jalle Merritt)
This work, U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam [Image 7 of 7], by LT Jalle Merritt
U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for arrival of Typhoon Mawar to Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands
