U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam

The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew gets underway from Guam on May 21, 2023, before Typhoon Mawar's arrival. Tropical-storm-force winds are anticipated to hit Guam and May 23 and continue through early May 25, with heavy rainfall throughout the week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jalle Merritt)

