U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam crews make storm preparations securing buoys on May 21, 2023, before Typhoon Mawar's arrival. Tropical-storm-force winds are anticipated to hit Guam and May 23, and continue through early May 25, with heavy rainfall throughout the week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 Photo ID: 7808807 Location: GU This work, U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam [Image 7 of 7], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS