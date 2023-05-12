Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam

    GUAM

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam crews make storm preparations on May 21, 2023, before Typhoon Mawar's arrival. Tropical-storm-force winds are anticipated to hit Guam and May 23 and continue through early May 25, with heavy rainfall throughout the week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 22:21
    Photo ID: 7808805
    VIRIN: 230521-G-IA651-375
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam [Image 7 of 7], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for Typhoon Mawar in Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for arrival of Typhoon Mawar to Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    preparedness
    Typhoon Mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT