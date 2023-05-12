Lieutenant Colonel Alejandro Pascual IV stands before a display he built to honor the World War II service of his great grandfather TSgt. Alejandro Viernes who served with the 45th Infantry Regiment and survived the Bataan Death March.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 21:48 Photo ID: 7808780 VIRIN: 230521-A-AQ105-076 Resolution: 3156x2529 Size: 2.01 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring History Through Service, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.