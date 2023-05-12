Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring History Through Service

    Honoring History Through Service

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Lieutenant Colonel Alejandro Pascual IV stands before a display he built to honor the World War II service of his great grandfather TSgt. Alejandro Viernes who served with the 45th Infantry Regiment and survived the Bataan Death March.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 21:48
    Photo ID: 7808780
    VIRIN: 230521-A-AQ105-076
    Resolution: 3156x2529
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring History Through Service, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Promotion Ceremony and Posthumous Medal Presentation Honor&rsquo;s Family&rsquo;s Enduring Military Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Judge Advocate
    WWII
    World War II
    Army
    National Guard
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT