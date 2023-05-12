Lieutenant Colonel Alejandro Pascual IV stands before a display he built to honor the World War II service of his great grandfather TSgt. Alejandro Viernes who served with the 45th Infantry Regiment and survived the Bataan Death March.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7808780
|VIRIN:
|230521-A-AQ105-076
|Resolution:
|3156x2529
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Honoring History Through Service, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Promotion Ceremony and Posthumous Medal Presentation Honor’s Family’s Enduring Military Service
