    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Quillin Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Quillin Retirement Ceremony

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Quillin, Brigade Maintenance Officer, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, embraces his wife Denise, after his retirement ceremony, May 21, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke. Quillin retired after 35 years of dedicated military service.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 15:15
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Retirement
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard

