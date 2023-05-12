Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Quillin Retirement Ceremony

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Quillin, Brigade Maintenance Officer, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, embraces his wife Denise, after his retirement ceremony, May 21, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke. Quillin retired after 35 years of dedicated military service.

