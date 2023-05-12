Col. Woody Groton, commander of 54th Troop Command (TC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, presents the flag of New Hampshire and of the United States of America to Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Quillin, Brigade Maintenance Officer, 54th TC, during his retirement ceremony, May 21, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke. Quillin retired after 35 years of dedicated military service.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|7808538
|VIRIN:
|230513-A-ML797-1002
|Resolution:
|4628x3085
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Quillin Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT