    Reserve goes Revolutionary [Image 8 of 10]

    Reserve goes Revolutionary

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Shane Killeen 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Stephen Harlan, a native of North Plainfield, N.J., the command historian for the 99th Readiness Division, educates U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, with the 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, about the Revolutionary War battle of Monmouth during Operation Strike Back II at Monmouth Battlefield State Park, N.J., April 28, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise hosted by 99 Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Shane Killeen)

