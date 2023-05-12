Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Ciotti, command sergeant major for the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division,answers a question during a town hall meeting in the Timmerman Center during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., April 28, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise hosted by 99 Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Shane Killeen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 7808531 VIRIN: 230428-A-RV211-0020 Resolution: 4596x3411 Size: 4.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Town Hall [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Shane Killeen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.