    Reserve Town Hall [Image 6 of 10]

    Reserve Town Hall

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Spc. Shane Killeen 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Ciotti, left, and Col. Robert Dinan, the command team for the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, answer questions during a town hall meeting in the Timmerman Center during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., April 28, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise hosted by 99 Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Shane Killeen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 7808530
    VIRIN: 230428-A-RV211-0013
    Resolution: 3464x2309
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Town Hall [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Shane Killeen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Reserves
    Army
    Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst
    Operation Strike Back II
    99th Mission Command Support Group

