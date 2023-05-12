Staff Sgt. Peter Jun, a public affairs Soldier from the 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, practices marksmanship on the Army’s Engagement Skills Trainer during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise hosted by Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Shane Killeen)

Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US This work, Reserves Training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Shane Killeen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.