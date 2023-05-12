Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserves Training [Image 5 of 10]

    Reserves Training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Spc. Shane Killeen 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Peter Jun, a public affairs Soldier from the 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, practices marksmanship on the Army’s Engagement Skills Trainer during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise hosted by Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Shane Killeen)

