A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, based at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, practices rappelling from a tower during Operation Strike Back II, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise hosted by Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Shane Killeen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 7808528 VIRIN: 230427-A-RV211-0071 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rappelling [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Shane Killeen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.