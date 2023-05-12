149FW Change of Command Ceremony

The 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard, hosts a change of command ceremony between Col. Matthew Jenson, outgoing commander, to Col. Carol Kohtz, incoming commander, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2023. Jenson was the commander of the 149th Fighter Wing for 2 years and is retiring after more than 25 years with the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

