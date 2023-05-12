Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149FW Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    149FW Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Jenson, the outgoing commander for the 149th Fighter Wing, walks with his wife concluding his retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2023. Jenson had been with the Air Force for more than 25 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

    This work, 149FW Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

