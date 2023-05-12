Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blaze of friendship [Image 5 of 5]

    Blaze of friendship

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023 during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival fireworks display. The two-day festival allowed visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of the Japan Self-Defense Force, sister services, and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 08:47
    Photo ID: 7808425
    VIRIN: 230521-F-PM645-2843
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blaze of friendship [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blaze of friendship
    Blaze of friendship
    Blaze of friendship
    Blaze of friendship
    Blaze of friendship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    FF23
    Yokota Friendship Festival 23
    FriendshipFestival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT