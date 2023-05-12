A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023 during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival fireworks display. The two-day festival allowed visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of the Japan Self-Defense Force, sister services, and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 08:47 Photo ID: 7808424 VIRIN: 230521-F-PM645-2841 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 6.22 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blaze of friendship [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.