2023 VaANG Women's History Month Luncheon

Chief Master Sgts. Carmen Daniels and Jennilee Kipper with the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, host a luncheon celebrating Women's History Month March 23, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Speakers included Brig. Gen. Catherine M. Jumper, Chief Master Sgt. Lawanda Jackson and 2nd Lt. Brittney Brandon-Jordan who shared their stories and provided unique perspectives about their time as women in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

