    2023 VaANG Women's History Month Luncheon [Image 32 of 40]

    2023 VaANG Women's History Month Luncheon

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Chief Master Sgts. Carmen Daniels and Jennilee Kipper with the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, host a luncheon celebrating Women's History Month March 23, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Speakers included Brig. Gen. Catherine M. Jumper, Chief Master Sgt. Lawanda Jackson and 2nd Lt. Brittney Brandon-Jordan who shared their stories and provided unique perspectives about their time as women in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 08:36
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, 2023 VaANG Women's History Month Luncheon [Image 40 of 40], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    women's history month
    Virginia Air National Guard
    VaANG
    192nd Wing

