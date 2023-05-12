USS Milius (DDG 69) Participates in 84th Black Ship Festival

SHIMODA, Japan (May 19, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band perform at Gyokusenji Temple during the 84th Black Ship Festival, May 19. The Black Ship Festival is held annually in Shimoda to commemorate the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

