Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo [Image 6 of 10]

    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Marine Corps Marathon volunteers and employees present runners with their race chip during the Healthy Lifestyle Expo in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 20, 2023. The Healthy Lifestyle Expo provides runners with the Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half Events an opportunity to pick up their official bib, timing device, and competitor shirt, as well as stop at various health-related vendors. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 21:57
    Photo ID: 7808212
    VIRIN: 230520-M-QU980-1182
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo
    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo
    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo
    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo
    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo
    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo
    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo
    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo
    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo
    Marine Corps Marathon hosts Healthy Lifestyle Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Marathon
    Fredericksburg
    MCM
    Historic Half
    Healthy Lifestyle Expo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT