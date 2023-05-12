Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Swim Assessment [Image 8 of 10]

    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Swim Assessment

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ian Miller 

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)   

    U.S. Joint Service Members participate in the swim assessment while competing in the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 20th, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 18:36
    Photo ID: 7808142
    VIRIN: 230520-A-JJ498-1007
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 750.83 KB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Swim Assessment [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Visual Information Specialist
    Best Combat Camera Competition
    BestCOMCAM
    Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist

