Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Swim Assessment

U.S. Joint Service Members participate in the swim assessment while competing in the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 20th, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Miller)

Date Taken: 05.20.2023