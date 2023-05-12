Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Zero Range

U.S. Joint Service Members zero their M4s on marksman range during competing in the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 20th, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

