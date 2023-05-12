Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

    NORTH SEA

    05.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230520-N-AL206-1047 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2023) Ensign Nivia Gonzalez monitors air contacts aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway as part in the Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 16:10
    Photo ID: 7808095
    VIRIN: 230520-N-AL206-1047
    Resolution: 2029x3043
    Size: 233.01 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

