USS Porter Participates in Formidable Shield 2023

NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) during a live-fire exercise in support of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 20, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battle spaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sawyer Connally)

