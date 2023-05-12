Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Porter Participates in Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Porter Participates in Formidable Shield 2023

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sawyer Connally 

    USS Porter (DDG 78)

    230520-N-NQ285-1149
    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) during a live-fire exercise in support of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 20, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battle spaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 16:22
    Photo ID: 7808093
    VIRIN: 230520-N-NQ285-1149
    Resolution: 6245x4163
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Participates in Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVEUR
    C6F
    6th Fleet
    Porter
    DDG 78
    Formidable Shield 2023

