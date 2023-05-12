USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

230520-N-AL206-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Richard Lizo prepares lunch for the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway as part in the Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

