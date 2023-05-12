Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023 [Image 4 of 10]

    Seymour Johnson opens gates to community for WOW 2023

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Trevor Rafferty, Pitts Model 12 pilot, performs during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2023. Members of the community were able to watch a variety of aerial demonstrations during the show including acts performed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. Seymour Johnson AFB opened its gates to the public for a free, two-day event as a way to thank the local community for their ongoing support of the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Air Show
    WOW23

